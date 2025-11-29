Pep Guardiola warns that Man City have little room for title race errors

LONDON: Pep Guardiola believes that his Manchester City side cannot afford many more slip-ups in the race for the Premier League title.

Last weekend's loss at Newcastle -- City's fourth of the campaign -- has left them seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners have been in superb form so far this season, suffering just one defeat in 12 games.

"We cannot lose games, absolutely -- that is the truth," City manager Guardiola said on Friday.

"They are so strong and winning games, and winning games in a way where they are so solid, like we had in the past with Liverpool against us and they were not going to drop many points.

"That's why you have to be up there and this is what we will try to do."

Reflecting on the Newcastle loss, he added: "We made a really good game, we created more in Newcastle than previous seasons and it was quite good, but we lost.

"Now we have to regain our momentum to start winning games and being there because there is still so long in the season."

City endured another disappointing defeat when a team showing 10 changes to the starting line-up went down 2-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League in midweek.

Guardiola felt his players were too risk-averse against the German side.