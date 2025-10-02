Gabriel Martinelli extends Arsenal's perfect start in Champions League

LONDON: Gabriel Martinelli extended Arsenal's perfect start in the Champions League as the Brazilian forward inspired a 2-0 victory against Olympiakos on Wednesday.

After winning 2-0 at Athletic Bilbao in their Champions League opener, Arsenal dispatched the Greek champions at the Emirates Stadium to maintain their 100 percent record in the league phase.

Martinelli netted in the first half and Bukayo Saka wrapped up the points in the closing moments.

The north Londoners weren't at their best but still managed to grind out a seventh win from nine games in all competitions this season.

Mikel Arteta's men improved their impressive home record in the Champions League with a 10th clean sheet in their last 13 matches in the competition.

The Gunners are back in action on Saturday against West Ham as they aim to close the two-point gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool.

"Winning in the Champions League is always very complicated. It is yet another clean sheet for the boys in the competition, which is remarkable," Arteta said.