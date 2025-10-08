'If I were the Man United manager...' EPL Legend's solution for Red Devils woes

CHENNAI: Ballon D'or winner and former England forward Michael Owen shared his views on the problems behind Manchester United's dramatic fall from grace.

Last season, United finished 15th with 42 points — their worst in the Premier League era. Winning consistently has been a problem for the team coached by Ruben Amorim, who has won only 10 out of the last 34 league games since his first game as coach in November 2024.



For someone like Owen, who has seen the zenith of football, and been in dressing rooms that have won titles, he felt that changing coaches frequently, heavy investment on players to suit the style of coaches has been a 'big problem.'

"You go back only one season ago to their previous manager (Erik ten Hag) and the reason he got sacked or the reason he left the club was because performances weren't good enough. When Amorim came in and he said, 'right, I'm going to change the system. And he's changed the shape of the squad as well. I mean, if you think, he doesn't play wingers. He obviously plays wingbacks. And you think of the wingers he's letting go of, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Antony, etc. So he's changed that. He's brought in more that number 10 role in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. So he is currently changing the identity and the makeup of his squad," he said in a virtual press room facilitated by JioStar.