Son Heung-min set to make South Korean history in Brazil friendly

SEOUL: South Korea captain Son Heung-min is set to break his country's record for most appearances for the men's national team when they host Brazil on Friday.

The Los Angeles FC striker is poised to win his 137th cap in the glamour friendly in Seoul, which acts as build-up towards the World Cup in North America next year.

South Korea and Brazil have both qualified for the 2026 finals, for what will be the 33-year-old Son's fourth World Cup.

Former Tottenham skipper Son, who moved to Major League Soccer in August, is tied with former defender Hong Myung-bo and ex-striker Cha Bum-kun with 136 games for South Korea.

Son will trump Cha and Hong -- who is now South Korea's coach -- assuming that he takes to the field at Seoul World Cup Stadium against Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil.

If he does not play then, he will have another chance at home to Paraguay on Tuesday, when there will also be a commemorative event to mark his achievement.

Son made his senior international debut in December 2010 and has scored 53 goals.

Brazil thrashed South Korea 4-1 when they met in the last 16 at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.