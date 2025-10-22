'Missed opportunity': La Liga president Tebas on cancellation of Miami match

MADRID: The cancellation of La Liga's plan to hold a Barcelona match in Miami in December is a "missed opportunity" for Spanish football, the league's president said Wednesday.

Champions Barca were set to face Villarreal in the United States on December 20, which would have been the first European league fixture to be played abroad.

The match will now be held at Villarreal's Estadio de la Ceramica home as normal.

La Liga said their promoter for the match decided to cancel the organisation of the event because of "uncertainty generated in Spain in recent weeks".

La Liga president Javier Tebas took to X to express regret at not being able to seize "this historic opportunity", adding that Spanish football had missed a chance to "develop, to project itself in the world and reinforce its future".