Mbappe's Real Madrid aiming to end Barca Clasico dominance

BARCELONA: Last season Barcelona romped to four Clasico victories over Real Madrid but led by in-form striker Kylian Mbappe, Los Blancos are aiming to redress the balance on Sunday in La Liga.

Hansi Flick's side won a domestic treble, beating Madrid twice in La Liga and in the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup finals, precipitating the end of Carlo Ancelotti's reign.

The Italian's replacement Xabi Alonso has started well, with Madrid leading Barcelona by two points at the top of the table going into the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid have some doubts around them regarding their performance in big matches, having lost against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semi-finals this summer and then suffering a 5-2 thrashing by Atletico Madrid in a derby in September.

A victory in the Clasico would open up a five-point gap on their rivals and ease those concerns, while Flick's Barca are yet to reach the same level they managed last season.

Madrid striker Mbappe, however, has hit new heights in the current campaign after finishing the previous campaign strongly.

Mbappe scored in his 11 previous consecutive matches for club and country before Wednesday's Champions League win over Juventus, in which Jude Bellingham netted the only goal.

The 26-year-old has scored 10 of Madrid's 20 La Liga goals, leading Spain's scoring charts, and has 15 for his club across all competitions, totalling 54 percent of their goals.

"We're not dependent on him," said Madrid coach Alonso last week, although the statistics hint otherwise.