Barcelona edge Real Madrid in extra-time to win wild Copa del Rey final

SEVILLE: Barcelona defender Jules Kounde struck deep in extra-time to decide a gripping Copa del Rey Clasico final on Saturday in Seville, earning his side a 3-2 win over rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalans, aiming for a quadruple this season, won the first major trophy of Hansi Flick's reign as coach and a record-extending 32nd Spanish cup in dramatic fashion.

Three Real Madrid players were sent off during and after a fiery conclusion to the game, including England international Jude Bellingham.

Pedri sent Barcelona ahead at La Cartuja but two Real Madrid goals in seven second-half minutes, from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, pulled the Spanish and European champions level.

However, Ferran Torres struck in the 84th minute to take the game to extra-time and Kounde drilled home to win it for the La Liga leaders.

"Madrid pushed us to our limits but we showed great character and pride," said Kounde.

Barca host Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.