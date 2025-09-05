Lionel Messi scores twice in an emotional home farewell for Argentina

BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi made sure he had good memories of playing a home qualifier with Argentina's national team for the last time in his illustrious career.

Messi scored twice Thursday in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Venezuela in front of a raucous sellout crowd that had gathered at estadio Monumental to bid him farewell.

"Being able to finish this way here is what I've always dreamed of," Messi said. "I've experienced a lot of things on this pitch, both good and not so good, but it's always a joy to play in Argentina, in front of our fans."

Messi is yet to give any clues about when he will retire from the top level of the sport. But the qualifiers for the 2030 World Cup will begin in 2027, when he's 40.

The Argentina captain scored in the 39th and 80th minutes, and Lautaro Martinez added a goal in the 76th.