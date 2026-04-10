Clear message from new BFC coach: control and compete

BENGALURU: Blazing Bengaluru heat, blue flags half-painted, drums building for the clash against the Kerala Blasters at the historic Sree Kanteerava Stadium — BFC fans were deep in their rituals ahead of Saturday's southern derby. Then, everything shifted. The arrival of the new head coach, Pep Munoz and BFC's legend Sunil Chhetri electrified the scene. Brushes dropped, preparations paused — replaced by excitement and belief. At that moment, it wasn’t just a pre-match press conference; anticipation and excitement filled the air on the eve of the showdown.

Sitting at 4th with 14 points, The Blues come into this fixture with momentum. Their recent performances exemplified control, with the team showing efficiency in attack.

Head coach Munoz had shared his philosophy of the game, and said that it resonates well with the team, thanks to their previous association with coaches who share the same school of thought.