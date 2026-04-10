Clear message from new BFC coach: control and compete

BENGALURU: Blazing Bengaluru heat, blue flags half-painted, drums building for the clash against the Kerala Blasters at the historic Sree Kanteerava Stadium — BFC fans were deep in their rituals ahead of Saturday's southern derby. Then, everything shifted. The arrival of the new head coach, Pep Munoz and BFC's legend Sunil Chhetri electrified the scene. Brushes dropped, preparations paused — replaced by excitement and belief. At that moment, it wasn’t just a pre-match press conference; anticipation and excitement filled the air on the eve of the showdown.
Sitting at 4th with 14 points, The Blues come into this fixture with momentum. Their recent performances exemplified control, with the team showing efficiency in attack.
Head coach Munoz had shared his philosophy of the game, and said that it resonates well with the team, thanks to their previous association with coaches who share the same school of thought.
“Within four days of joining the team, I am fully aligned with their ambitions. Coming from Barcelona, my philosophy is rooted in possession-based, intelligent, and compact football. I want this team to control games, dictate tempo, and attack with purpose. For me, it’s not just about scoring goals (but) it’s about consistently creating high-quality chances. If we do that well, the goals will come naturally. Fans can expect more aggressive, dynamic playing style," Munoz told reporters on Friday.
For the hosts, the key will be controlling the tempo, using the wide areas effectively, and capitalising on early chances to put Kerala under pressure. "We have made small changes in our tactics. Personally, I’m pushing to improve my conditioning so I can play the full 90 minutes. I’m doing well, but I’m focused on the extra work needed to ensure I’m not being substituted in the 80th minute," Chhetri said.
Kerala, who sit at 13th in the league with relegation looming large, have not found momentum this season. Defensive lapses and a lack of cutting edge in the final third have hurt them. Former two-time I-league winning coach Ashley Westwood will return to the dugout as opposition manager and will hope to inflict damage upon his former employers. Additionally, derby games like these often bring a different edge, and the visitors will look to use this opportunity to reset their campaign. "We know they have a new coach and new players this season, they are trying hard, and it’s not going to be an easy game, but we are confident, and we want to show our personality here at home," said Munoz. While BFC start as favourites, the unpredictable nature of this fixture means Blasters cannot be counted out.
"Ultimately, my goal is to deliver proactive, competitive football-the kind that excites fans and sets a standard on the pitch," Munoz added. Apart from the injury of defender Namgyal Bhutia, the squad is fully fit.
Renedy new youth team coach
BFC Director of Football Darren Caldeira told this daily that Renedy Singh — under whom the Blues went up to fourth in the league — will be managing the youth team part of the Reliance Foundation Development League till the end of the season.