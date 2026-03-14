ISL: BFC dig deep to deny Bagan, share a point each

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC held firm against league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a 0-0 stalemate in the Indian Super League at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday. Mohun Bagan remain top of the table with their unbeaten run intact, while the Blues move to eight points from five matches and remain competitive in the mid-table scrap.
In a match that promised fireworks given the attacking talent on display, both sides prioritised defensive solidity over flair, resulting in a cagey affair with few clear-cut chances.
The home side started with intent, pressing high and looking to exploit the flanks through Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan. BFC talisman Sunil Chhetri had two efforts denied, with Anirudh Thapa throwing himself in the way to block both attempts.
BFC's emphasis on keeping the ball on the ground and limiting the use of long balls seemed clear. “I’m very happy with the way BFC played today. We defended well and kept the ball low, which is very important,” head coach Renedy Singh said in the post-match press conference.
The Mariners grew into the game as the half wore on. Jamie Maclaren tested Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with a low drive, while Liston Colaco's pace caused problems on the counter.
Bagan's attempts to break the defensive spine of BFC on the night when in vain. The second period followed a similar pattern. Mohun Bagan enjoyed more possession and created the better opportunities — Australian forward Dimitri Petratos went close with a curling effort, and Maclaren had a header comfortably saved.
BFC threatened on the break, with Braian Sánchez pulling the strings in midfield, but the final ball eluded them. Late substitutions, including Nazir Nassiri for Liston Colaco and substitutes for both sides, added fresh legs but no breakthrough.
Bagan was the better side overall, stringing together many a flowing passing move. But it paid the price for not being clinical in the final third.
“This is the most difficult game we have played till now. But I believe we should have scored the goal; we created many chances,” MBSG head coach Sergio Lobera said.