ISL: BFC dig deep to deny Bagan, share a point each

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC held firm against league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a 0-0 stalemate in the Indian Super League at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday. Mohun Bagan remain top of the table with their unbeaten run intact, while the Blues move to eight points from five matches and remain competitive in the mid-table scrap.

In a match that promised fireworks given the attacking talent on display, both sides prioritised defensive solidity over flair, resulting in a cagey affair with few clear-cut chances.

The home side started with intent, pressing high and looking to exploit the flanks through Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan. BFC talisman Sunil Chhetri had two efforts denied, with Anirudh Thapa throwing himself in the way to block both attempts.