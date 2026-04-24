Adapting to Indian football, Inigo waiting for his time

CHENNAI: When Spanish forward Inigo Martin was announced as Chennaiyin FC’s third foreign signing for the new season, expectations were running high among fans. There was belief that Chennaiyin’s attack will have more depth as Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu was expected to lead the way.

Cut to now, Martin has been underwhelming so far. In six appearances this season, he is yet to open his account for the two-time ISL winners. As the team is transitioning under head coach Clifford Miranda, Martin said he is working to improve everyday and knows that his time will come. “For me, I am working every day to improve and to adapt to Indian football. It's completely different from Indian football or the country where I have been the last few years. Everything is different. It's not easy, but I know that my time will come,” the forward told this daily.

After stints at FC Santa Colama in Andorra and at Telavi in Georgia — where he helped the former to finish in the European places — Martin moved to a different continent, and is in the ISL for the first time. He said that he got to know about the ISL because a lot of Spanish players have played in the ISL. “I already know a little bit about the league. After the Georgian league ended this year in December, I got to know that the ISL was going to begin in February. I knew that it was a good option for me. And then Chennaiyin showed a strong interest in me,” he said.