Adapting to Indian football, Inigo waiting for his time

CHENNAI: When Spanish forward Inigo Martin was announced as Chennaiyin FC’s third foreign signing for the new season, expectations were running high among fans. There was belief that Chennaiyin’s attack will have more depth as Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu was expected to lead the way.
Cut to now, Martin has been underwhelming so far. In six appearances this season, he is yet to open his account for the two-time ISL winners. As the team is transitioning under head coach Clifford Miranda, Martin said he is working to improve everyday and knows that his time will come. “For me, I am working every day to improve and to adapt to Indian football. It's completely different from Indian football or the country where I have been the last few years. Everything is different. It's not easy, but I know that my time will come,” the forward told this daily.
After stints at FC Santa Colama in Andorra and at Telavi in Georgia — where he helped the former to finish in the European places — Martin moved to a different continent, and is in the ISL for the first time. He said that he got to know about the ISL because a lot of Spanish players have played in the ISL. “I already know a little bit about the league. After the Georgian league ended this year in December, I got to know that the ISL was going to begin in February. I knew that it was a good option for me. And then Chennaiyin showed a strong interest in me,” he said.
“It was like an easy decision for me to come here and live this experience, another type of country, another type of culture. And I'm really happy to be here. And now I'm trying to adapt. It is not easy but it takes time,” he said.
Time in Spain
Growing up in Bilbao, Martin spent most of his time with his father who ran a ‘Bar Niza’ — a restro bar that hosts fans of Athletic Club. “The club is followed with a lot of passion, because we feel like we are different as we play with those only from the Basque region. In my case, it's even more special, because my father owns the bar. It even has a small museum,” he recounted.
He recalled the time from 2021 to 2024 at CD Vitoria — the reserve team of Spanish 2nd division side SD Eibar as his ‘best part of his life.’ “I was really happy playing there. One year, it was COVID and I had an ankle injury. After that year, mentally I was stronger. I enjoyed my best season there, when I scored 21 goals,” he said.
And when Chennaiyin take on Jamshedpur away from home, Martin hopes to show a glimpse of his ‘best time.’