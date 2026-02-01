Mbappé's last-gasp penalty earns Real Madrid win over nine-man Rayo

MADRID: Kylian Mbappe stayed calm to roll home a 100th-minute penalty and claim Real Madrid a 2-1 win over nine-man Rayo Vallecano on Sunday in a spicy La Liga derby clash.

Los Blancos cut Barcelona's lead back to one point at the top of the table after the Spanish champions beat Elche on Saturday.

Vinicius Junior scored early on for Madrid after Jude Bellingham limped off with an apparent hamstring injury.

Jorge de Frutos pulled Rayo level early in the second half as Madrid fans showed their anger at their team following the midweek Champions League defeat at Benfica.

After Pathe Ciss's red card tilted the game in Madrid's favour, Mbappe netted from the spot at the death for his 22nd La Liga goal this season.

Pep Chavarria was also sent off in the final stages for Rayo, 17th, who took a shaky Madrid to the wire before falling short.

Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said it would take time before the team could become more consistent, having had six games at the helm since replacing Xabi Alonso.

"I'm not Gandalf the White," the Madrid coach told reporters, referring to the Lord of the Rings wizard.

"What I want from my players is what I'm seeing, commitment, attitude, mentality, knowing that to win each game quality is not enough, consistency is key.

"We will work on that, in terms of performance, mentality, ambition and attitude."

Arbeloa said Madrid had to play better than other teams to beat opponents, because of their illustrious name.

"This is Real Madrid, and to beat Rayo Vallecano we need to do more than the rest of the teams in La Liga," he continued.