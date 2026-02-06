Lookman scores on his debut as Atletico Madrid cruises past Real Betis to reach Copa semifinals

MADRID: Ademola Lookman scored on his Atletico Madrid debut in a 5-0 rout of Real Betis on Thursday that sent Diego Simeone's team to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

David Hancko, Giuliano Simeone, Antoine Griezmann and Thiago Almada also scored for Atletico as it advanced to the last four for the third straight season.

Atletico will try to reach its first Copa final since winning the competition for the last time in 2012-13.

The draw for the semifinals — which also includes Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad — will be on Friday.

Hancko opened the scoring for the visitors in the 12th minute and Giuliano Simeone added to the lead in the 30th before Lookman got his first goal for Atletico on a fast breakaway in the 37th.

"I'm very, very happy, very proud to make my debut tonight, especial performance from the team," said Lookman, who had onle a couple of training sessions before being added to the starting lineup. "Obviously the team and the staff and everybody has welcomed me very nicely. It has made it easy for me to settle in."

Griezmann scored the fourth goal in the 62nd — with an assist by Lookman — and Almada closed the scoring in the 83rd.