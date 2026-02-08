Gyokeres lifts Arsenal nine clear as Man Utd pile pressure on Tottenham boss Frank

LONDON: Arsenal moved nine points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 victory against Sunderland, while Tottenham boss Thomas Frank faced renewed calls for his sacking after a 2-0 defeat at Manchester United on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side went ahead in the 42nd minute at the Emirates Stadium as Martin Zubimendi fired past Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs at his near post.

Viktor Gyokeres sealed Arsenal's second successive league win with a 66th-minute strike before the Swede netted again in stoppage time.

The Gunners, who haven't won a trophy since the 2020 FA Cup, are chasing their first English title in 22 years.

After three successive runners-up finishes in the Premier League, including blowing significant leads at the top in 2023 and 2024, the north Londoners finally look set to end their title drought.

Arsenal also beat Chelsea in midweek to book a League Cup final date with Manchester City at Wembley on March 22.

Second-placed City will be under pressure to close the gap by beating Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.