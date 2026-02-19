Champions League playoffs: Bodø/Glimt stuns Inter Milan, Gordon hits four as Newcastle routs Qarabag

Tiny Bodø/Glimt produced another Champions League shock by stunning last year's beaten finalist Inter Milan 3-1 in the playoffs on Wednesday.

The Norwegian underdog followed up back-to-back wins against Manchester City and Atletico Madrid by securing a two-goal advantage going into next week's second leg in Milan.

Anthony Gordon scored four goals in the first half as Newcastle routed Qarabag 6-1.

Atletico drew 3-3 away to Club Brugge and Bayer Leverkusen has a 2-0 lead after its first leg at Olympiacos.

Bodø/Glimt's latest upset

Bodø/Glimt is fast becoming the unlikely story of this season's Champions League, producing one upset after another.

After booking its place in the playoffs with wins against City and Atletico, it strengthened its chances of advancing to the round of 16 with victory against Italian league leader Inter.

Sondre Fet put the home team ahead after collecting Kasper Hogh's backheel in the 20th minute.

Francesco Pio Esposito equalized before the break, but Bodø/Glimt took control in the second half.

Hogh produced a second assist to set up Jens Petter Hauge in the 61st and then got a goal himself three minutes later.

"I feel amazing, just thankful to play with this team. I'm happy that I could help the team by making assists and scoring a goal. I play in a good team, so that's nice," Hogh said.

Inter was a beaten finalist in two of the last three seasons, but now faces a major test to advance to the next round.

"A bad result for us and a bad night for us, but we need to stay calm and believe that we can win at home," Inter midfielder Petar Sucic said.