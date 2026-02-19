Kotal's own goal gives Mumbai narrow 1-0 win vs Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League 2026 opener on Wednesday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Head coach Clifford Miranda named four debutants in his first ISL lineup of the season, with Alberto Noguera, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Imran Khan, and Inigo Martin all handed their Chennaiyin bows. Lalrinliana Hnamte anchored the midfield, while Irfan Yadwad completed an otherwise new-look attack.

Chennaiyin weathered early pressure in a cagey opening, with both sides trading challenges and early bookings in their battle for control. Bemammer and Hnamte were quick to break up Mumbai City’s advances, while Noguera dropped into pockets to knit play together. Out wide, Imran and Irfan held their width as Martin probed the channels, with the backline maintaining shape. Mohammad Nawaz was called into action twice in the opening quarter, punching clear under pressure before producing a superb stop in the 18th minute to deny Jorge Pereyra Diaz.