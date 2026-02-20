India's squad for Women's AFC Asia Cup announced

CHENNAI: India's squad for March's AFC Women's Asia Cup in Australia was announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday.

The Blue Tigresses play matches against Vietnam, Japan and Chinese Taipei in Group C. They will open their campaign against Vietnam on March 4 in Perth. Then, they will face Japan on March 7. The last group stage match will be against Chinese Taipei on March 10 in Sydney.

The top two sides from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will progress to the quarter-finals. The four quarter-final winners will qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup set to take place in Brazil next year. The losing quarter-finalists will contest the play-offs for the two remaining direct spots allocated to the AFC for the World Cup. The two play-off losers will have another chance of qualifying for Brazil via the Play-off tournament.