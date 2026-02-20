India's squad for Women's AFC Asia Cup announced

CHENNAI: India's squad for March's AFC Women's Asia Cup in Australia was announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday.
The Blue Tigresses play matches against Vietnam, Japan and Chinese Taipei in Group C. They will open their campaign against Vietnam on March 4 in Perth. Then, they will face Japan on March 7. The last group stage match will be against Chinese Taipei on March 10 in Sydney.
The top two sides from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will progress to the quarter-finals. The four quarter-final winners will qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup set to take place in Brazil next year. The losing quarter-finalists will contest the play-offs for the two remaining direct spots allocated to the AFC for the World Cup. The two play-off losers will have another chance of qualifying for Brazil via the Play-off tournament.
After a four-week camp in Türkiye, the Blue Tigresses arrived in Perth on February 11. Among the 26 players in the squad, eight were part of the last Asian Cup that was hosted by India in 2022 — Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Sanju, Anju Tamang, Pyari Xaxa, Grace Dangmei, Manisha Kalyan and Sowmiya Narayanasamy. However, India had to withdraw from the tournament after just one game due to a COVID outbreak.
In the squad that will battle it out in Australia, there are six potential debutants — defenders Sarita Yumnam and Sushmita Lepcha, midfielders Jasoda Munda, Sanfida Nongrum and Aveka Singh, and forward Kaviya Pakkirisamy.
Grace Dangmei is the highest-capped player and top-scorer in India's squad with 23 goals in 91 appearances. Born in 1995, Anju Tamang is the seniormost player at 30 years old. As she was in the 2022 edition, Shilky Devi Hemam is the youngest in the Indian squad, now 20 years old.
Squad: Goalkeepers: Panthoi Chanu Elangbam, Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy. Defenders: Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Sanju, Sarita Yumnam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Sushmita Lepcha, Sweety Devi Ngangbam. Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Aveka Singh, Babina Devi Lisham, Jasoda Munda, SanfidaNongrum, Sangita Basfore. Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar, Soumya Guguloth.