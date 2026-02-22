PSG returns to the top of French league standings with a little help from Monaco

PARIS: Paris Saint Germain returned to the top of the French league on Saturday thanks to a favor from Champions League playoff opponent Monaco.

Désiré Doue, Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos scored for PSG to defeat last-place Metz 3-0 and capitalize on Monaco's earlier 3-2 win over previous leader Lens.

PSG moved two points clear of Lens with 11 rounds to play.

Lens had moved top the previous weekend with a 5-0 rout of promoted Paris FC while PSG lost 3-1 at Rennes.

But Lens' hopes of a prolonged stay at the summit were dealt a bitter blow Saturday after it squandered a comfortable two-goal lead and conceded three goals to Metz after the hour-mark.