Barcelona pounces on Real Madrid stumble and regains lead of La Liga with 3-0 win over Levante

MADRID: Barcelona took advantage of Real Madrid's stumble and regained the Spanish league lead with a comfortable 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Levante on Sunday.

Marc Bernal, Frenkie de Jong and Fermín López scored a goal each as Barcelona ended a two-game losing streak to get back in front of rival Madrid, which lost 2-1 at Osasuna on Saturday.

Barcelona moved one point ahead of Madrid, which had won eight in a row in the league before losing to Osasuna.

"We know it isn't easy to start winning again after two defeats, but the team gave a very good response" Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said.

Barcelona was coming off a 2-1 loss to Girona in the league and a 4-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

"It was important to win and earn three points again," Barcelona defender João Cancelo said. "Soccer gives you these opportunities to rebound and that's what we did today, playing well again after two bad games."

Barcelona had earned a clean sheet only once in its previous six games in all competitions.