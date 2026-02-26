25/26 ISL: BFC eye second home win against Punjab

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC will look for another win in front of their fans in the Indian Super League, as they host Punjab FC under the lights at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday. The Blues will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run, but the "Shers," will be looking to bounce back after their narrow defeat to Jamshedpur FC away from home. The Blues sit at fifth while the visitors are at the foot of the table at 10th.

Punjab's Dani Ramirez has been the centre of the attack for the visitors, going by their performance against Jamshedpur last week. Strengthening the Shers' defence is Brazilian veteran Pablo Santos, whose leadership will be crucial in neutralising the Blues' creative threats.

Rahul Bheke, it is learnt may not take part on Friday's match as he is sideline due to injury. Bengaluru head coach Renedy Singh, hoped for a better show without the ball. "If we lose possession, the key question is how quickly we can win the ball back," the coach told on the eve of the match.