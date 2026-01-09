Real Madrid edge Atletico to set up Clasico Spanish Super Cup final

JEDDAH: Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in a tight Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to set up a Clasico final clash against rivals Barcelona.

Fede Valverde's blistering free-kick and a Rodrygo Goes strike helped Madrid claim a fifth consecutive victory across all competitions, with Alexander Sorloth pulling one back for Diego Simeone's Atletico, who came up short in Jeddah.

Alonso was close to the sack after a run of inconsistent form towards the end of 2025 but his team have slowly found their footing in the shape of positive results, even if some performances have not been entirely convincing.

The Spanish coach led Madrid to a win over Barcelona in his first Clasico at the helm in October, before his team began to slump.

"After so many games without scoring, today was a great game to get back to it, to help the team win," Valverde told Movistar after netting his first goal of the campaign.

"We have to keep being self-critical too, we had chances but they had more and played much better than us, we have to keep correcting that and improving."

Alonso did not agree with Valverde's analysis.

"It's a semi-final, having scored early gives you that advantage that you want to defend," said the coach.