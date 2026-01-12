Man United crashes out of FA Cup as club weighs up candidates for interim coach

MANCHESTER: Managerless Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

At the end of a week that saw the storied Premier League team and 13-time FA Cup winner fire head coach Ruben Amorim, the loss at Old Trafford has likely consigned United to another trophyless season and was greeted with loud jeers from the home crowd.

Interim coach Darren Fletcher admitted the 20-time English champion was "not in a good moment," but said it was too soon to write the season off with Champions League qualification still achievable.

"It's probably not what fans want to hear about Manchester United because they've been winning cups and challenging for the Premier League," he said. "Don't waste the season. That would be the challenge that I would set. That's the challenge that probably the players feel like they need to achieve this year."

Former United striker Danny Welbeck scored what proved to be the decisive goal in the 64th minute, and Benjamin Sesko's late header was only a consolation for the hosts in the third-round match.

United has exited both domestic knockout competitions at the earliest possible stage this season, following the humbling loss to fourth-tier Grimsby in the English League Cup. The latest defeat means United will play the bare minimum of 40 competitive games for a top division team this season.