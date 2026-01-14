Formulated roadmap after studying best practices of some top leagues: AIFF

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has "taken references" from the world's top leagues in Spain, Germany, and England, while drawing its roadmap for the next 21 years, including establishing an all-powerful governing council and a management committee.

As part of a new governance structure for the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League, the AIFF has put in place a governing council and the management committee to oversee the two leagues' regulatory and operational functioning.

The AIFF shared the governing and managing council policies with the 14 ISL clubs, including the 2025-26 season on Tuesday.

According to the charter, the league will be governed and managed by the two committees, with the potential commercial rights partner having three seats in each of the bodies.

"It's a roadmap for the next 21 years about how the country's top two leagues are going to be managed, administrated, promoted and developed by these two bodies.

"We have taken references from some of the top leagues of the world and proposed to implement the global best practices into India's top two football leagues," AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey told PTI.