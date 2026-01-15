Morocco beats Nigeria on penalties to reach Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal

RABAT: Youssef El-Nesyri scored the winning penalty and Yassine "Bono" Bounou saved two as Morocco advanced to the Africa Cup of Nations final with a 4-2 win on penalties over Nigeria on Wednesday.

Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved one but was bettered by Bono in the shootout after the teams drew 0-0 with extra time in front of 65,458 mostly Morocco supporters in Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

"We played with 12 (players)," Morocco coach Walid Regragui said of the fans. There were some green-clad Nigeria fans present, struggling to make themselves heard.

The host nation set up a title match in the same stadium Sunday with 2021 champion Senegal, which defeated Egypt 1-0 the other semifinal earlier in Tangier.

Morocco is bidding for its first title since its only success in 1976 and tickets for the decider are likely to command steep prices.

There were reports before Wednesday's game that tickets with a face value of 300-500 dirhams ($32-42) for the semifinal were going for as much as 7,000 dirhams ($760) or more on the illegal market.

It was easy to tell which team was in possession from the deafening chorus of fans' whistles any time a Nigeria player had the ball.