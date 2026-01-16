Barcelona defeats 2nd-division club Racing 2-0 to advance to quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey

MADRID: Defending champion Barcelona avoided an upset a day after Real Madrid faltered in the Copa del Rey, edging second-division leader Racing Santander 2-0 Thursday to reach the quarterfinals.

Madrid, which lost last year's Copa final to Barcelona, was eliminated by second-tier team Albacete 3-2 on Wednesday in the debut of coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

Ferran Torres broke the deadlock in Santander on a breakaway in the 66th minute, receiving a pass by Fermín López and going past the goalkeeper before finding the open net. Lamine Yamal sealed the victory in the sixth and final minute of added time.

Racing had two goals disallowed for offside, one in the 77th and another in the 86th. It squandered a golden chance to equalize in a one-on-one situation in second-half stoppage time, with Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García making a last-minute save on a shot by substitute Manex Lozano.

"Gladly we have Joan in goal," Torres said. "These teams are well prepared and have players with a lot of quality, that's why it has been so tough (for the first-division teams)."