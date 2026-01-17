Morocco hosts Senegal for the Africa Cup final. Here's what you need to know

Here's all you need to know about the final of the 35th edition:

Favorites meet

It has been a tournament of few surprises, and no one will be shocked to the two top-ranked African teams contest the final — world No. 11 Morocco vs. No. 19 Senegal. Both are likely to climb in the FIFA rankings when the next update is issued Monday.

Both teams have played all their six games so far in the same stadium, with Morocco buoyed by vociferous home support in the 69,500-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, which is also hosting the final.

For Senegal, which played every game in Tangier, it will be its first match of the tournament in another stadium.

Star players

Forget Achraf Hakimi, the 2025 African Footballer of the Year — the undisputed star of the tournament so far has been Morocco's No. 10, Brahim Díaz, who scored in each of the team's first five games. If Díaz scores again in the final, he would join Ahmed Faras as Morocco's joint-top scorer at an Africa Cup. Faras, the 1975 African Footballer of the Year, is the country's top scorer altogether with 36 goals.

To be fair to Hakimi, he missed the team's first two games as he recovered from an ankle injury, going on as a substitute in the third. He has since played every game in the knockout stage and created 10 chances, the most for a Moroccan player.

Senegal's Sadio Mané has created 18 chances, the most in the tournament. The two-time African Footballer of the Year (2019, 2022) scored against Egypt in the semifinal — his 11th Africa Cup goal.

Mané led Senegal to victory in 2021 and will want to sign off with another win in what is likely his last game in the competition.