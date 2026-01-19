Barcelona's 11-game winning streak ends with 2-1 loss at Real Sociedad in Spanish league

MADRID: Disallowed goals, hitting the woodwork five times, and great saves.

It was just too much for Barcelona to overcome on Sunday as it lost 2-1 to Real Sociedad in the Spanish league to see its 11-game winning streak come to an end.

Barcelona had three goals disallowed — as well as a penalty-kick call reversed by video review — in the first half alone. It had five attempts hit the woodwork, including an 84th-minute header by Jules Koundé from close range, and Sociedad goalkeeper Álex Remiro made a series of impressive saves.

"Disappointed, we created a lot of opportunities. The result does not reflect our game," Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said. "Sometimes it's like that. At the end, there are some days you invest a lot of energy and at the end you are unlucky. I appreciate a lot what I saw."

The loss left the Catalan club one point ahead of second-place Real Madrid, which beat Levante 2-0 at home on Saturday.

It was the second consecutive win for Sociedad, which moved to eighth place.

"Three amazing points," said Remiro. He made one terrific close-range save off a header by Robert Lewandowski in the second half.

Mikel Oyarzabal put the hosts ahead with a volley by the far post in the 32nd minute. Barcelona equalized with a header from Marcus Rashford in the 70th but a minute later Gonçalo Guedes put Sociedad ahead again with a shot from inside the area.