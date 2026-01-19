FIFA chief Infantino condemns Senegal for 'unacceptable scenes' in AFCON final

RABAT: FIFA president Gianni Infantino condemned "some Senegal players" for the "unacceptable scenes" which overshadowed their victory in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final when they left the pitch in protest at a penalty awarded to Morocco.

African football's showpiece event was marred by most of the Senegal team walking off when, deep into injury time of normal play and with the match locked at 0-0, Morocco were awarded a spot-kick following a VAR check by referee Jean-Jacques Ndala for a challenge on Brahim Diaz.

As a group of their enraged fans fought with Moroccan security personnel at the other end of the stadium, Senegal's players eventually returned to the pitch to see Diaz shoot a soft penalty into the arms of their goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Senegal went on to win the final with a brilliant goal from Pape Gueye in extra time, stunning the vast majority of the 66,526 fans at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

"We strongly condemn the behaviour of some 'supporters' as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members," Infantino said in a statement to AFP.

"It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner, and equally, violence cannot be tolerated in our sport, it is simply not right."

African football's governing body CAF did not allocate blame but said they would take "appropriate action" against those "found guilty".

Infantino praised Morocco for its organisation of the tournament -- a boost for the North African nation in what was effectively a dress rehearsal for their co-hosting of the men's 2030 World Cup.

However, Morocco coach Walid Regragui was worried by the damage done globally to African football by the chaotic final.

"The image we gave of African football was rather shameful. Having to stop the game for more than 10 minutes with the world watching is not very classy," said Regragui.

Infantino's statement appeared to be designed to avoid criticising Senegal's former Liverpool star Sadio Mane, who remained on the pitch and urged his team-mates to return to the game for the penalty.

Senegal were already furious at having a goal disallowed for a soft-looking foul minutes earlier.

The trouble broke out in the stands as some Senegalese fans tried to enter the field of play and started fighting with security personnel, some smashing chairs over them.