Man City wins after dropping Haaland, Liverpool loses on stoppage-time goal

Dropping Erling Haaland worked out just fine for Manchester City.

The Premier League's most fearsome striker and top scorer was relegated to the bench on Saturday after scoring just one goal in his previous eight games, and City responded to alarming back-to-back defeats with a 2-0 win over last-placed Wolverhampton.

Liverpool's 13-match unbeaten run ended, though, after conceding off virtually the last kick of the game to lose 3-2 at Bournemouth.

Without Haaland, Omar Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo played as high wingers in a tweaked tactical setup and scored first-half goals for City. It was Semenyo's third goal in four games since joining from Bournemouth in an $87 million deal and he also hit the crossbar in the second half.

Marc Guehi started after completing his move from Crystal Palace on Monday and helped to shore up City's defense that was creaking in woeful losses to Manchester United and Bodø/Glimt over the past week.