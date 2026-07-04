FIFA World cup 2026: Where do Germany go next?

https://www.newindianexpress.com/sport/other/2026/Jul/02/hope-to-consistently-throw-around-87m-rohit-yadav-on-cwg-asiad-aspirationsCHENNAI: When Paraguayan defender Jose Canale slotted the winning penalty against Germany on Tuesday, June 30, it sent shockwaves across the world. The fact that Germany lost a penalty shootout in the World Cup for the first time was hard to fathom.

But for Die Mannschaft, it marked yet another early exit in the global showpiece. While they made it out of the group for the first time since winning the title in 2014, they could not progress further than the last 16. This campaign also marks another failed project, as head coach Julian Nagelsmann and sporting director Andreas Rettig have resigned from their respective roles.

The national federation, it seems, is at a crossroads, again. And it has seen nothing short of criticism. In a post on LinkedIn, Former Germany No 1 Oliver Kahn contended that the problems do not finish with the coaches, but go deep. Apart from questioning the players’ mentality in a high pressure situation like the penalty shootouts, the former goalkeeping great felt that grassroots in the country have failed to show the worth of being exceptional players. “A strong organization is not recognized by the fact that it is successful once, but by the fact that it produces exceptional performance time and time again. There, responsibility is not left to chance. There it is practiced, exemplified and made a habit.