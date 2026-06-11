FIFA World Cup 2026: Time to make men's football great in America

IN vast swathes of the world, the first kind of toys kids get is a football. Just something to kick around and play with. In some countries, toy manufacturers sell the complete set: small goalposts on either side. It widens the horizons; a five-year old can pretend to score a goal and their parents will capture that moment for posterity. The claps will follow. It's why football remains a cultural phenomenon in almost every part of the world. Its ease of access and one of the earliest bonding exercises between a parent and a child.

In the US, the football set isn't the default gift of choice. There's the toy basketball set with a small hoop capable of being stuck on the wall. Or a small baseball bat. Or a small American football, the same ball that parents throw to their kids in the garden post school. It's why football, even at the fundamental level, has faced a kind of friction in North America.

Pele tried to change it. The 1994 World Cup tried to change it. Beckham tried to change it. Messi tried to change it. Bit by bit, some of the world's greatest footballers as well as some of the most instantly recognisable faces have chipped at the foundations to make America fall in love with the world's most popular game. But you don't change the cultural fabric overnight. It takes decades.

In a way, it's funny because some of the richest US businessmen power the biggest football league — the Premier League -- anywhere on Earth but the sport is still not among the Big Four conversations back home. The 2026 iteration of the World Cup can change that. Their mission is fairly simple.

To paraphrase what President Donald Trump may have told Gianni Infantino in private, time to make men's football great in the US (the women's team are four-time WC champions and have some of the world's best players).

****