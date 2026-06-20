United in Seattle: How Pochettino's borrowed a familiar Premier League style to enter knockouts of FIFA WC

Anybody with a passing interest in international football would know that the USMNT has generally copped only criticism over the last few years. Ever since Pochettino was appointed as coach in 2024 — the former Chelsea and PSG manager had become the highest-paid employee in the federation's history — the expectations had gone through the ceiling. But there was a general disconnect between expectations and reality. The former? Sky was the limit. The latter? Struggling to get off the floor.

There weren't enough match-winners. The performances were middling. The energy was missing. Most importantly, there was a lack of connection between the fans and the players. Heading into a World Cup at home, this could have been a disaster. If even the people at home can't be too fussed by a home World Cup, what was going to be the point of this exercise?

In March 2026, in their second-last set of friendlies, they shipped five to Belgium, followed by a dull 0-2 loss to Portugal. Red flags the size of some of their stadiums.

Would the sport's latest attempt at cracking the world's most lucrative sporting market collapse at the first time of asking?