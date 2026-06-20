United in Seattle: How Pochettino's borrowed a familiar Premier League style to enter knockouts of FIFA WC

LUMEN Field in Seattle is noteworthy because the venue can cause actual tremors during sporting events. The venue, generally recognised as one of the loudest arenas in the world, even held a recognised world record for recorded decibel levels during an event (137.6 dB; there, saved you a search).
In 2011, during a Seattle Seahawks game (an NFL team who calls the stadium home), after Marshawn Lynch scored a 67-yard touchdown, the crowd went wild. So wild that it triggered the seismic sensors (this stadium has been built in a certain way to ensure the atmosphere can get electric fairly quickly).
Just before the World Cup's first game at this year's edition, the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network announced that they would stream real-time seismic data for all of Seattle's games.
That equipment would surely have been tested from 11.00 AM Seattle time on Friday. For the next three hours and change, the US men's team kicked, screamed and howled their way into the last 32 of the tournament. As the Mauricio Pochettino-coached side saw off the challenge of Australia, the capacity crowd, bathed in tremendous afternoon sunlight, roared in delight. One week after one of their greatest ever days, they did it again.
USA 2-0 Australia.
As soon as the final whistle cut through the air, chants of 'USA, USA, USA' rained down from the terraces. It was the day when the country's feelings towards football gravitated from mehhh to ohhhh.
Anybody with a passing interest in international football would know that the USMNT has generally copped only criticism over the last few years. Ever since Pochettino was appointed as coach in 2024 — the former Chelsea and PSG manager had become the highest-paid employee in the federation's history — the expectations had gone through the ceiling. But there was a general disconnect between expectations and reality. The former? Sky was the limit. The latter? Struggling to get off the floor.
There weren't enough match-winners. The performances were middling. The energy was missing. Most importantly, there was a lack of connection between the fans and the players. Heading into a World Cup at home, this could have been a disaster. If even the people at home can't be too fussed by a home World Cup, what was going to be the point of this exercise?
In March 2026, in their second-last set of friendlies, they shipped five to Belgium, followed by a dull 0-2 loss to Portugal. Red flags the size of some of their stadiums.
Would the sport's latest attempt at cracking the world's most lucrative sporting market collapse at the first time of asking?
Nope, as it turns out. Pochettino and the backroom staff have used traits from the Premier League — a league he and some of his wards know very well — to give them an extra dimension. High press, extreme verticality, speed, physicality and runners... these are some of the classic traits at the upper layers of English football. In fact, Pochettino used a lot of it to devastating effect when he was coach at Tottenham a good 10 years ago.
The one common factor in both their games so far was the way in which they began their games. Pace, moving the ball at speed, eschewing sideways passes and overwhelming their opponents with uncommon energy. By the time Australia got into the game on Friday, it was already 2-0 thanks to an own goal (Cameron Burgess) and another from Alex Freeman in the 43rd minute.
The first-half, from a stylistic perspective, played out like a Monday Night game in the Premier League; all blood and thunder and taking the home crowd on a journey of wonder and awe. In the first stanza alone, the hosts had nine shots on goal (2 for Australia), 14 touches in the opposition box (6) and an xG of 1.21 (0.12). Post the break, they came out looking to conserve their energy as the harsh sun took full control.
Better teams than Australia — teams who are stylistically equipped to deal with the running power as well as teams who can keep hold of the ball — will likely play through the US. But planning for those teams can wait. Now that the bare minimum has been met, they can really cause a few flutters.
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As soon as the US doubled the lead, the PNSN confirmed what was evident even off the TV. After their sensors picked up seismic activity at the ground, they posted on X: "And the building shakes in Seattle."