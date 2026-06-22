FIFA World Cup 2026: England boss Tuchel's tryst with Ayurveda centre in Kerala

BEFORE embarking on the mission to help England win the World Cup for the first time since 1966, Thomas Tuchel took a detour. His destination? The Nambikadavu Road in Thalikulam, Thrissur, to the Sitaram Beach Retreat in Kerala by the sea.

The German is somebody who follows Ayurveda.

In fact, he spent a few weeks there in 2022 after he was let go by English giants Chelsea. He had visited the centre a few months after one of the most extraordinary endings in Premier League game history.

In one of the earliest weekends of the 2022-23 season, Tuchel (then coach of Chelsea) and Antonio Conte (then Tottenham coach) squared off against each other following a handshake. Both coaches saw red before the German accused the Italian of disrespect as he didn't see him in the eye as they shook. Weeks later, Tuchel was shown the door. In 2021, he had given the London side one of their greatest nights by helping them win the Champions League. Now, he was let go.