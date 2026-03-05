CFC head coach expects more from new signings

Head coach Clifford Miranda expects more out of his players, both foreign and Indian. "I hope I expect more from our foreign players, to be honest. But at the same time, I expect more from some of the senior Indian players that we have in my team. It's very clear in terms of work rate, in terms of how I want them to understand the game. I expect more and I demand more from both my Indian players as well as my foreign players," the coach spoke ahead of their derby match against Kerala Blasters.

One such player who has not had the best of times so far is Spanish forward Inigo Martin. "It always takes time for someone who's coming to this league to understand the various dynamics of the league. We didn't get enough time to work with him. At this moment, for me, the only thing that we can have in a conversation is to be positive. Of course, technically it's the same with all the players in their respective positions. But especially with Inigo, it is just to keep the confidence going," he said.