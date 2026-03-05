CFC head coach expects more from new signings

CHENNAI: With the foreign signings they have made, Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC were expected to begin on a positive note in the truncated 25/26 ISL season. However, three games into the season, the foreigners, although making their contributions in bits and pieces, are yet to fire in sync so far.
Chennai are yet to win a match this season, with their recent draw against Odisha FC giving their first set of points this season.
Brazilian centre-back Elsinho has slotted in a goal so far. Midfielders Alberto Noguera and Mohammed Ali Bemmamer, although seem to be on terms, have not seen any visible impact on the pitch.
Head coach Clifford Miranda expects more out of his players, both foreign and Indian. "I hope I expect more from our foreign players, to be honest. But at the same time, I expect more from some of the senior Indian players that we have in my team. It's very clear in terms of work rate, in terms of how I want them to understand the game. I expect more and I demand more from both my Indian players as well as my foreign players," the coach spoke ahead of their derby match against Kerala Blasters.
One such player who has not had the best of times so far is Spanish forward Inigo Martin. "It always takes time for someone who's coming to this league to understand the various dynamics of the league. We didn't get enough time to work with him. At this moment, for me, the only thing that we can have in a conversation is to be positive. Of course, technically it's the same with all the players in their respective positions. But especially with Inigo, it is just to keep the confidence going," he said.
In terms of performances, Miranda felt that there is improvement. "We are getting certain things right, but the final phase is always the most important and also the most difficult. We are trying to get there step by step. As I've said before, this is a new way, a different way of playing compared to what the team has been used to over the last two years. It will take time, but the sooner we adapt, the better it will be for us," he said.
On the back of their first points of the season against Odisha FC, the Marina Machans will be eager to collect more points. "(the point vs Odisha) was very important. It was critical to get going. I was disappointed not to get three points and not just me, my players as well. They were more disappointed than me that we could not get three points. So, this shows their own expectations of themselves, which is fantastic," he said.
Results: East Bengal 0-0 FC Goa; Friday's matches: Odisha vs Mohun Bagan; Jamshedpur vs Inter Kashi.