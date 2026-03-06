Morocco coach Walid Regragui quits just months before World Cup, Mohamed Ouahbi appointed successor

RABAT, Morocco: Morocco coach Walid Regragui has quit the team just months before it competes at the World Cup, he confirmed at a late-night press conference on Thursday.

Regragui's departure — less than 100 days before the United States, Canada and Mexico host the World Cup from June 11 to July 19 — was widely reported before Fouzi Lekjaa, the president of the country's soccer federation, accompanied Regragui for the press conference that doubled as a tribute to the departing coach.

"The team needs a fresh face, a different energy, and a new perspective with a new coach," Regragui said. "I think the team needs a new lease of life before the World Cup, a new vision to continue progressing. My decision to leave is part of this team's evolution."

The 50-year-old Regragui led Morocco to the semifinals at the 2022 World Cup — a first for Africa and the Arab world — but he was criticized after the team failed to win the Africa Cup of Nations as the host country after a dramatic 1-0 loss to Senegal in the final in January.