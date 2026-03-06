Women's Asian Cup: India face tough test vs Japan

PERTH: India will face Japan in their second Group C match of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 in Perth on Saturday.

The Blue Tigresses sit at third in the group, after their 1-2 defeat to Vietnam. Japan meanwhile beat Chinese Taipei 2-0.

India have had two days to recover from their match against Vietnam, and getting her players back into prime condition for the Japan encounter is high on head coach Amelia Valverde’s list of priorities. “Of course, we will adapt to whatever situations arise. Right now, the first focus has been recovery, because we had a very demanding match physically," she said on Friday.