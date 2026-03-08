Man City hand Newcastle brutal FA Cup lesson as Chelsea survive scare

LONDON: Manchester City shrugged off 10 changes to their starting line-up to crush Newcastle 3-1 and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday as Chelsea battled past 10-man Wrexham.

Earlier, Premier League leaders Arsenal stayed on track for a historic quadruple by seeing off a feisty challenge from third-tier Mansfield to win their fifth-round tie 2-1.

Pep Guardiola's City, who like Arsenal are still chasing glory on four fronts, were almost entirely changed from the side that drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in midweek, with only Matheus Nunes keeping his place.

Eddie Howe made a relatively modest four changes to his Newcastle team, fresh from their late win against Manchester United, with match-winner Will Osula given a rare start.

The home side began strongly at St James' Park and took a deserved lead when Harvey Barnes finished smartly after being found by Sandro Tonali.

City were level in the 39th minute in bizarre fashion when Jeremy Doku's dangerous ball behind the defence ran all the way to Savinho.