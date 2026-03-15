Chelsea top four push damaged by Newcastle defeat

LONDON: Newcastle forward Anthony sealed a 1-0 win against Chelsea on Saturday that dealt a major blow to the Blues' bid to qualify for the Champions League.

Gordon netted in the first half at Stamford Bridge to leave Chelsea in fifth place in the Premier League.

After crashing to a 5-2 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16 first leg in midweek, Chelsea suffered an unwanted hangover with a disjointed display in west London.

An evening that started with Chelsea's players bizarrely surrounding referee Paul Tierney during their pre-match huddle ended with the Blues' Champions League hopes in disarray.

Liam Rosenior's side trail third-placed Manchester United and fourth-placed Aston Villa by three points and have played a game more than both their top-four rivals.

United and Villa are in action on Sunday when they meet at Old Trafford, while sixth-placed Liverpool -- behind Chelsea on goal difference -- will go above the Blues if they avoid defeat against Tottenham on Sunday.

Newcastle were also in Champions League action in midweek, earning a creditable 1-1 draw against Barcelona at St James' Park.

And Eddie Howe's side were more vibrant than Chelsea in the early stages.