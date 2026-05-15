Clifford hopes Chennaiyin players turn up in final ISL game vs Bengaluru

CHENNAI: A Beleaguered Chennaiyin FC side will be keen to conclude their season with a win against rival Bengaluru FC in the ISL on Saturday. After a torrid away run — where they lost all three matches — the two-time ISL winners will look for a much-needed win.

Head coach Clifford Miranda expects his senior players to step up and be clinical in front of goal. While taking responsibility for the defeats, Miranda hinted at giving young players a start in their big game against Bengaluru.

"I expect all the players to step up, but especially the ones who are senior players.We have a lot of young players in my team at the moment. I like giving young players a chance, and for me, they're the future. But when you take the field, every player has their responsibility and they should do their job, be it's a young one or an old one. But normally, when things go wrong, you can see leaders that time, you can see characters that time, and age is not a factor," he said on the eve of the match.