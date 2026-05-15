Clifford hopes Chennaiyin players turn up in final ISL game vs Bengaluru

CHENNAI: A Beleaguered Chennaiyin FC side will be keen to conclude their season with a win against rival Bengaluru FC in the ISL on Saturday. After a torrid away run — where they lost all three matches — the two-time ISL winners will look for a much-needed win.
Head coach Clifford Miranda expects his senior players to step up and be clinical in front of goal. While taking responsibility for the defeats, Miranda hinted at giving young players a start in their big game against Bengaluru.
"I expect all the players to step up, but especially the ones who are senior players.We have a lot of young players in my team at the moment. I like giving young players a chance, and for me, they're the future. But when you take the field, every player has their responsibility and they should do their job, be it's a young one or an old one. But normally, when things go wrong, you can see leaders that time, you can see characters that time, and age is not a factor," he said on the eve of the match.
"Sometimes the youngest player can be the leader and can put his chest up and say I'm going to do things, not just by words, but by actions," he added.
Saturday's opponents Bengaluru come on the back of a morale-boosting win away from home against Jamshedpur FC under new head coach Pep Munoz.
"Initially, when the new coach came in, they had some issues adapting, which is normal, but I think they are better now. They play similarly to us, they want the ball, they want control in midfield, and they overload the midfield, and I think that will be one of the key challenges for us," he said.
One of the underlying issues the team had was their effective use of possession. Chennaiyin rank among the league's stronger sides in terms of possession across all third of pitch and progression towards the opposition box. However, the team's goals per game stand at 0.7 and the goals they have scored (8) is only greater than Mohammedan SC (7) but not by much.
"This season has been the most difficult, and I am the first person to take responsibility because it was my job from the onset. The club was very clear with me about what was available and what could be made available," the coach said.
One of the silver linings of this season for Chennaiyin is the rise of local teenager S Prakadeswaran. Rising through the club's ranks, he made his mark in Chennaiyin's 1-4 defeat to Jamshedpur FC on April 25 with a left-footed curler outside the box. He spoke on how the seniors have helped him.
"The whole team is very supportive. If there are any problems, they explain and teach me how to rectify them and play based on the situations. They speak a lot with me about how and when to be switched on and I have learned plenty," he said.
Elsinho, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Laldinliana Renthlei, Vivek S, and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy miss out on injury, while Spanish playmaker Alberto Noguera is suspended. Friday's result: Mohammedan SC 0-4 Mumbai City FC