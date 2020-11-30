STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL: After derby disappointment, East Bengal face different challenge against Mumbai City

While East Bengal are undisputedly one of the giants of Indian football and will always find a mention when it comes to trophies, Mumbai City are emerging with a serious footballing project

Published: 30th November 2020 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

SC East Bengal gaffer Robbie Fowler

Despite being the last team to arrive in Goa and with the shortest pre-season, East Bengal under manager Robbie Fowler did admirably against ATK Mohun Bagan (Photo | AP)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

SC East Bengal started their maiden Indian Super League campaign facing eternal rivals Mohun Bagan. While that storied rivalry between the two iconic clubs is expected to continue for years to come, East Bengal might be looking at the start of a different kind of rivalry when they meet Mumbai City FC on Tuesday.

This is a rivalry that could develop based on the ambitions that both teams have when it comes to wanting success and silverware.

While East Bengal are undisputedly one of the giants of Indian football and will always find a mention when it comes to trophies, Mumbai City are emerging with a serious footballing project.

After the City Football Group who own Manchester City acquired 65% stake in the Mumbai-based club, they invested heavily in the team.

Sergio Lobera arrived from FC Goa and many high-profile players followed, which clearly underlined their ambitions.

While their expensively assembled squad didn't hit the ground running, they are among the favourites in many people's books thanks to the experience and know-how of the players and the coach.

ALSO READ: Hundred not out: Mandar Rao Dessai to create history in ISL when Mumbai takes on East Bengal

Lobera chose to bring a lot of players who played under him at FC Goa and helped them win the league phase of the ISL last season.  

In that regard, even though East Bengal is a century old club, they are in a new league and with a squad that was assembled at the last moment.

Despite being the last team to arrive in Goa and with the shortest pre-season, they did admirably against ATK Mohun Bagan.

However, Antonio Habas' side usually allow opposition to enjoy possession but are deadly on the counter and that's how Bagan punished East Bengal.

Against Mumbai City, they'll face a different challenge as Lobera likes to play possession based football.

"I think both teams are in the same position, both teams are ambitious but that's not just East Bengal or Mumbai City," said Lobera prior to the match.

The Spaniard will welcome back their talisman Ahmed Jahouh who completed his suspension while all eyes will be on whether he will field both Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam Le Fondre up front.

"The most important thing for me as a coach is our style of play which is non-negotiable and I try to take advantage of the best players of my team and maybe it's possible to play together and sometimes it's not possible," he said.

Lobera suggested that East Bengal are a well drilled side who deny opposition space to work with. A lot will depend on the likes of Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma and Matti Steinmann who looked sharp in the first game if East Bengal decide to go head on against Lobera's heavyweights.

"Mumbai are slightly different to ATK in terms of how they play and what they are good at and what they are not so good at. We do a lot of analysis on the opposition and we'll take each game as it comes," said East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
East Bengal Mumbai City ISL Indian Super League
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp