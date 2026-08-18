Hockey World Cup 2026: India hit South Africa for six

South Africa couldn't live with India for vast swathes of the encounter as the latter cut through them repeatedly. Their passing was crisp and purposeful, they were quicker to the second balls and they played through or around the opponent's press. What will please the team management is that for a team supposedly reliant on their set-pieces, they created a number of overlords and opportunities from open play (four of the six goals were field goals).

The side's younger players buzzed around with energy even before Sunelita Toppo, only 19, found the board from close range in the 11th minute. From that moment on, it was a procession as players took it in turns to drive towards the South African goal. The in-form Navneet Kaur doubled the advantage before Sushila Chanu made sure of the points even before half-time. There were three further goals in the second half to round out one of their best hours of hockey in recent times.

Permutations for Thursday's match between India and England



India win: India go through

Draw: India go through

England win: England go through



Result: India 6 (Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Sakshi) bt South Africa 1 (Kayla de Waal)