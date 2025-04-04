IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyer’s innings against SRH could significantly strengthen KKR’s batting lineup: Eoin Morgan

During a special appearance on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Eoin Morgan commended the Kolkata Knight Riders for their dominant victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, highlighting their tactical brilliance and collective team effort.

“They completely dismantled the opposition, which, to me, is a true testament to their character,” Morgan said.

“Bouncing back from a heavy defeat, especially away from home, is never easy—but KKR managed to do that it style. As Varun Chakravarthy rightly put it, there was no blame game, just unwavering belief in their abilities. The batters stepped up, and the bowlers made use of every opportunity, delivering a stunning 5-0 powerplay. Removing key opposition players early can completely shift the momentum, and KKR did that with precision.”

JioStar expert Varun Aaron shared his thoughts on Sunrisers Hyderabad’s lackluster performance, noting, “This is the stage when doubts can start to creep into a team, but they need to trust themselves for a few more games. At the moment, they’re not reading the conditions or match situations well. After losing three early wickets, they should’ve looked to stabilizing the innings—just like Raghuvanshi and Ajinkya Rahane did for KKR while setting up a 200-run total. But SRH missed doing that.”