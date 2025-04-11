We asked for good pitches but got challenging ones; need to talk to curator: RCB's Karthik

"I think the way T20 cricket is, the more runs there are, the better it is for the broadcaster, the better it is for the fans. They all like to see boundaries. And we will try and do the best of what we can," he said.

The former India wicketkeeper batter said while they try not to follow any particular template in a match, pitches such as the one at the Chinnaswamy made it tough for batters to even rotate the strike.

"I think with every pitch, we'll try and understand what's the best way to play. I don't think we have one set template that is how we want to go out there and play. It's important to adapt and understand what the pitch is.

"But it's been hard to, at times, rotate strike. And the big shot has been really hard as well. But in the end, it's a T20. You have to play some shots and that has gotten the wicket of a few batters," he detailed.

Karthik said the slight drizzle mid-way during DC's innings helped the pitch settle down, which made the visitors' job that much easier.

"It was a bit sticky, the pitch. After the first four overs, and up until the 13th over, we were very much in the game. With the bat, we did have a wobble, but we found a way to get to a very decent score. They were struggling at 50 for 4.