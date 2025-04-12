CSK down on confidence, playing with very conservative approach: Michael Clarke

CHENNAI: The five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are low on confidence and adopting a conservative approach this season, according to former Australia captain Michael Clarke.

CSK suffered their fifth defeat in six matches after posting their lowest-ever total at home and losing to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets on Friday.

“(The) wicket looked quite tough to bat on. There was a little bit of movement with the new ball and certainly some spin. I think Chennai Super Kings got their plan wrong,” JioStar expert Clarke said.

“The way they went about it, it's clear they're down on confidence and their intent… well, there was no intent.