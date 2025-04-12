KKR opted for extra spinner against CSK due to knowledge of conditions, says de Kock

CHENNAI: Kolkata Knight Riders batter Quinton de Kock revealed that former Chennai Super Kings players Ajinkya Rahane and Moeen Ali played a key role in shaping the team’s bowling strategy at Chepauk, leading to the crucial decision to field an extra spinner in their eight-wicket win over CSK.

KKR’s spin trio—Sunil Narine (3/13), Varun Chakravarthy (2/22) and Moeen Ali (1/20)—shared five wickets to dismantle the CSK batting line-up, with pacer Harshit Rana contributing with figures of 2/16. The hosts were restricted to their lowest-ever total at the venue—103/9.

“When we bowled it seemed a lot slower, gripped a bit and our bowlers really enjoy that. We have got guys like Jinx (Rahane) and Mo (Moeen) who have been here before and they kind of knew that, so that's why we played an extra spinner,” de Kock said after the match.

When asked about the pitch and whether it changed during the second innings, de Kock felt it became easier to bat on as the game progressed.

“I do think (in) the second innings it got slightly better. It did come on a bit better, or at least that's what I felt, that's how it played, sort of slow and just got better and better during the innings went on,” he said.