We lacked game awareness, as it was all about rotating strike as a batting unit: KKR skipper Rahane

MULLANPUR: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane admitted that his batters lacked "game awareness" in their defeat to Punjab Kings and reminded them that strike rotation is as important as hitting sixes in the T20 format.

The 16-run defeat in a low-scoring thriller here on Tuesday night kept the Knight Riders at sixth spot on the table with as many points after seven matches.

The Kings were all out for 111 but they came back strongly to roll over KKR for 95 to celebrate a fine victory.

"See, it was not a flat wicket. It had something for the bowlers. We had to grind it out. Even though sometimes you will have to play a maiden over in T20s, that's alright or play at a strike rate of 70 or 80, that's fine," Rahane said in the post-match press conference.

"It's all about rotating the strike as a batting unit. T20, I believe, it's not only about hitting sixes. Now, we are seeing most of the batters are going for big shots and they want to look good on the field.

"But it's all about reading the situation well, having that game awareness as a batter, and then taking the game forward. That's what I thought we lacked," he added.

Rahane was gracious enough to take the blame for the defeat on his shoulders but hoped that his colleagues would up their game in the next match itself.