Getting reverse swing is one thing, execution under pressure another: Axar Patel on Mitchell Starc

NEW DELHI: Even the best in the business can buckle under pressure but pace-bowling stalwart Mitchell Starc delivered on the faith reposed in him by Axar Patel, reassuring the Delhi Capitals skipper that he will get the job done as the match against the doughty Rajasthan Royals climaxed in a Super Over.

The Australian legend served a death-bowling masterclass to help the hosts snatch a thrilling win from Rajasthan Royals after the scores were tied at 188 here on Wednesday night.

With RR needing just 31 from the last three overs, it looked all but over for Delhi.

However, Starc's three overs, including a nerve-wracking Super Over, took Delhi to a dramatic win they had no business winning. The use of saliva to shine the ball ensured that there was reverse swing on offer.

"Getting reverse swing is one thing, but executing it is very important. It was reversing, but at that time, under pressure, he was executing it," Axar said at the post-match press conference.

The conversation between the two was clear.

"I was just reminding him to be clear with his plans, and trust himself. I was getting the same response: 'Don't worry, skip. I'll do it'."

Starc turned back the clock with a stunning final spell. He gave away just eight runs in the 18th over, including a toe-crushing in-swinging yorker to dismiss the set batter Nitish Rana.