He is one of the best bowlers in IPL: Iyer on Chahal

BENGALURU: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has called Yuzvendra Chahal "one of the best bowlers" in the Indian Premier League and said he has asked the seasoned leg-spinner to always look for wickets instead of worrying over leaking runs during a "personal chat."

After a subdued start to the this edition of the T20 tournament, the Punjab Kings spinner has found his rhythm and took the wickets of Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma in PKBS' five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Friday.

"Personally I had a chat with Chahal. I told him you are a match winner and you need to get us wickets as much as possible. You don't need to be safe in your approach and he has got the capability of bouncing back. That's what we appreciate of him as a leggie," Iyer said.

"He is one of the best bowlers in the IPL, probably the best bowler in the IPL so far. You to back that all the time," he said after the win over RCB.

Punjab Kings produced an inch-perfect bowling effort to restrict RCB to 95 for nine in a rain-curtailed 14 overs-a-side match at the Chinnaswami Stadium.

In reply, PBKS competed the chase in 12.1 overs with Nehal Wadhera making a match-winning 19-ball 33.

The Player of the Match award, however, went to RCB's Tim David who proved to be their lone-ranger in an otherwise forgettable batting display, with a blazing 50 off 26 balls.