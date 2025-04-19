Not a typical Chinnaswamy wicket, and we're slow on learning as well: Hazlewood

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Josh Hazlewood said an atypical Chinnaswamy pitch and the batsmen's inability to put learnings from previous matches into practice contributed to his team's third straight defeat at home.

The Royal Challengers succumbed to Punjab Kings by five wickets in a 14-over-a-team match on Friday night after losing against Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals here earlier.

"Yeah, I think it's not a typical Chinnaswamy wicket. Obviously the bounce has always been there, but it's in past years, it's probably been more consistent," said Hazlewood in the post-match press conference.

It may be recalled that RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik too was not satisfied with the 22-yard strip on offer here and wanted to have a talk with the local curator after their defeat against the Capitals.

Hazlewood said the lack of a strong power play segment added to RCB's woes.

"Yeah, it's obviously three (defeats) in a row now at home. It's just we've probably been a bit slow on the learnings from the first two games and didn't put that into practice as well as we could have, probably in those first probably six to eight overs, obviously, with the score the way it was," he added.