I will try to continue to bowl yorkers because it is my best ball: Avesh Khan

JAIPUR: After excelling in the death overs in Lucknow Super Giants' thrilling two-run win over Rajasthan Royals, pacer Avesh Khan said he will continue to focus on yorkers, his go-to weapon in crunch situations.

Avesh bowled brilliant 18th and 20th overs, conceding just five and six runs respectively as Lucknow defended 25 runs in the last three overs on Saturday night.

"I will try to continue to bowl yorkers because I always think that yorker is my best ball. I always try to bowl a yorker in any situation. It's very important to back yourself in the IPL," said Avesh in the post-match press conference.

Avesh said he was not tense because the Royals were cruising towards a win when he came to bowl in the 18th over with eight wickets in hand.

"I try to focus on execution. When I take the ball on the field, I never get tense. Whatever ball I am going to bowl, I will back it 100%. There have been so many high-scoring games in the IPL. The bowlers are getting hit for many runs. In the first over, I also went for 13 runs. But, I always think what is the game demanding? What is the wicket demanding? So, I was focusing on my execution," he added.